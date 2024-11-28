Lake County Stands Against Stigma Coalition to mark World AIDS Day

WAUKEGAN – World AIDS Day is commemorated Dec. 1. The day is a time to reflect on and celebrate the global progress in the HIV/AIDS journey, recognize the challenges remaining, honor lives lost and renew commitment to supporting the well-being of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.

Join the Lake County Stands Against Stigma Coalition to commemorate World AIDS Day from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 N. Greenbay Road, North Chicago.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a candle-lighting ceremony; special guest Dr. Chad J. Zawitz; True Aris Renato, a creative partner from the I am a Work of ART national campaign; and a drag performance by Lola Madison.

Attendees will learn about the Illinois Getting to Zero initiative, which aims to see zero new HIV infections in Illinois and zero people living with HIV who are not on treatment by 2030. Attendees also will learn about ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic with an emphasis on HIV testing, increasing access to pre-exposure prophylaxis medications and highlighting the importance of viral suppression.

“The health department is proud to play a strong role in ending the HIV epidemic and providing access for community members,” interim Lake County Health Department Executive Director Sam Johnson said in a news release. “We are always available to help clients know their status and provide the services people need to stay healthy.”

The U.S. government’s theme for World AIDS Day 2024 – Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress – highlights the dedication to harnessing the significant progress that has been made through global and domestic HIV programs over the past four-plus decades. The theme emphasizes initiatives based on new scientific advancements, implementation of research and lessons learned from programs in the field. The Lake County Health Department’s Sexually Transmitted Infections program, also known as Need2Know Lake County, works with clients and community members on HIV prevention with services including HIV testing, PrEP, treatment and care.

The theme for the Lake County Health Department’s 2024 World AIDS Day event is, “I Am a Work of ART.” This theme underscores the transformative power of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in the lives of those affected by HIV and aims to highlight every person’s uniqueness and dignity. This year’s message focuses on breaking down barriers of stigma and discrimination to foster a culture of acceptance, understanding and empathy. ART not only encourages people to lead healthy, full lives but also significantly reduces the risk of transmission, showcasing the power of treatment as a bridge toward both individual well-being and public health.

“Each year we come together as a community to honor those who have lost their lives, celebrate our resilience and bring awareness and inspiration to the continued work left to be done in the fight against HIV/AIDS”, said Valerie Johansen, STI program coordinator at the Lake County Health Department.

All are encouraged to attend and wear a red ribbon to show their support and stand against HIV stigma and discrimination. To RSVP or for more information, call the health department’s Need2Know program at 847-377-8450.