Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Dec. 10 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to some holiday fun involving prizes, Allan Meyer will be back by request showing his handmade Christmas cards beginning with the first card he made in the fifth grade in 1950.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.