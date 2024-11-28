November 28, 2024
Hawthorn to host ‘Deck the Stalls’ event

Feminine hygiene products collection to take place first week in December

By Shaw Local News Network

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to participate in a feminine hygiene product drive Dec. 1-7.

The drive will collect new, unopened feminine hygiene products, from pads and tampons to menstrual cups, for those experiencing period poverty, ensuring all women have access to the essentials they need for a dignified and comfortable menstruation.

Donations will be accepted at the Hawthorn Management Office (lower level near JCPenney).

All feminine products collected will be donated to Keeping Families Covered, an organization dedicated to providing for some of life’s most basic human needs and a certified member of the Alliance for Period Supplies.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.

