United Way’s new brand strategy to reflect its transformative approach

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County joined United Way Worldwide to announce a refreshed brand to reflect the organization’s reach and impact in communities as one of the world’s largest and oldest privately funded charities that helps more than 48 million people annually, including 714,000 community members in Lake County.

“The global brand refresh is a significant milestone in our organization’s 137-year history and represents our commitment to evolve and innovate in order to meet the changing needs of our communities worldwide,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of UWW. “It signifies our organization’s longstanding journey while also embodying our transformative approach to remain relevant, sustainable and impactful now and in the future.”

United Way’s global brand refresh effort comes at a time when data reveals a decline in the number of Americans who volunteer or contribute to nonprofit organizations. Through this renewed strategy, United Way aims to spur greater engagement and action among the public and reinforce what United Way stands for, how it’s different and why audiences should be engaged with the work of United Way.

“By aligning with the global brand refresh and further unifying with our global network, our United Way will be better equipped to tackle the unique needs of our community and drive meaningful change in the lives of individuals and families here in Lake County,” said Kristi Long, president and CEO of UWLC. “This strategic branding approach helps us to better amplify the impact we are having in Lake County.”