United Way of Lake County leader announces retirement

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County announced longtime president and CEO Kristi Long will retire from her position effective May 1, 2025, after more than two decades leading the nonprofit.

The UWLC board has launched a national search for Long’s successor and expects to announce a new president and CEO by March.

“Kristi Long is an exemplary president and CEO who has led the transformation of the organization into an impactful, sustainable United Way committed to improving the lives of children and families in Lake County,” Joe Garnett, UWLC board chair, said in a news release. “She has united nonprofits, businesses and individuals to take action to strengthen our community so all can thrive.”

Long has enjoyed a 43-year career with United Way. She began in 1982 with United Way of the Midlands in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. She later served in leadership roles at United Way of Dutchess-Orange Region in New York, United Way of Greater Cleveland and United Way of Greater Salt Lake before joining United Way of Lake County in May 2002.

“It’s been a deep privilege to serve this community and make a difference right here where I live and work,” Long said in the release. “I know the future is bright for the lucky next person who gets to lead this fabulous organization.”

Long is credited with transforming the nonprofit’s business and impact models. In 2005, after an in-depth community assessment to identify Lake County’s strengths and needs, United Way of Lake County realigned its focus to early childhood education as a key strategy to disrupt the cycle of poverty. That led to the 2006 launch of its groundbreaking Success By 6 program to ensure all children have the skills needed to enter school ready to succeed. Kindergarten readiness scores increased significantly from 6% in 2006 to 57% in 2018. The program has grown to serve more communities and continues to make a measurable impact.

United Way of Lake County expanded its educational programming to improve literacy skills for students in low-performing school districts with limited resources. The organization continues to change lives through its Youth Success programming providing critical support and resources for youth to succeed in school, work and life.

In 2019, United Way of Lake County, in partnership with Lake County government and many community partners, launched 211 – a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral helpline to provide a central access point to health and human services in Lake County.

As chair of 211 Illinois, Long led the way to drive statewide expansion, secure state funding and bring 211 to all Illinois communities. Under her leadership, 211 coverage in Illinois has increased from 36% of the population to more than 97% with the goal to reach 100% next year.

Organizationally, she transformed the nonprofit from a corporate-dependent United Way to one with a diverse funding base and increased support from individual donors and foundations. Long was instrumental in launching Women United of Lake County, a powerful network of women who strengthen the community through philanthropy, leadership and volunteerism. Since 2014, Women United has raised more than $1.4 million for early childhood education programs in Lake County. In 2019, Leaders United, a dedicated network for young professionals, was formed that focuses on volunteerism, youth mentorship and leadership development.

In response to the pandemic in March 2020, United Way launched the Lake County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund raising more than $1.2 million and granting it swiftly back to the community to address urgent needs.

Long has championed and led the development and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with both UWLC board and staff to create an inclusive culture of belonging and a more equitable Lake County community.