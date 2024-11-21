McConchie hosts event to honor those who served

State Sen. Dan McConchie thanked all of the 35 to 40 veterans in attendance as well as their guests at the Veterans Appreciation Day and Luncheon on Nov. 2 in Lake Zurich. (Photo provided by Eliseo Lopez)

LAKE ZURICH – State Sen. Dan McConchie hosted a Veterans Appreciation Day and Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Knights of Columbus.

At the luncheon, the Republican senator thanked the about 40 veterans in attendance as well as their guests.

McConchie made a special acknowledgement of two individuals who served in World War II who were in attendance. He also made special acknowledgement of combat veterans from the Gulf War, Vietnam War and Korean War.

The event included representatives from the Veterans Administration and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, as well as representatives from local American Legions and VFWs.

The Barrington High School choir performed at the luncheon.