‘Lost and Found Artifacts of Diamond Lake’ display extended

MUNDELEIN – The Mundelein Heritage Museum, 601 Noel Drive, is extending the display of a special exhibit titled “Lost and Found Artifacts of Diamond Lake” by John Hynds.

The exhibit is a visual record stretching back almost 200 years. It’s composed of artifacts discovered in the lake. The exhibit, curated by commission member Barb Zander, demonstrates how native people, current and past residents and visitors of the area have used and flourished from the small body of water. Other regular museum exhibits include early pioneers, railroads, the military and other major historical events.

The museum is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will close for the season Dec. 14 and reopen in mid-March.

Entry to the museum is free. Group tours are available by reservation all year.

The Hynds exhibit will remain through the 2025 season.

Hynds is a retired firefighter and metal detector enthusiast. In 2020, he waded into Diamond Lake and began searching the shoreline for lost treasure, uncovering hundreds of artifacts and objects. Through these artifacts, along with images, maps and research, he has chronicled the life of Diamond Lake for the last 200 years.