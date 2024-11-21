Blue Moon to host final 2 guest artists of year

The Asters, Goldenrod, and the Bicolored Sweat Bee by Allison Hausladen (Photo provided by Allison Hausladen)

GRAYSLAKE – Blue Moon Gallery is hosting its last two guest artists for 2024 at an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23.

Patrons can meet the artists, enjoy wine, socialize around the gallery’s firepit and experience fine art created by local and regional artists.

Guest artist Michael Litewski, an affiliate artist at Blue Moon Gallery, is presenting nine pieces from “Finding Space & Other Stories,” his newest collection of mixed media assemblages examining the societal state of “house and home” – and beyond.

The works, which include paintings, drawings, wall-dependent constructions and tabletop sculptures, explore both having to leave home as well as witnessing one’s past, all amid a backdrop of intercontinental migration, massive pollution from plastics overuse and global political unrest.

Litewski is an award-winning contemporary fine artist living and working in Zion, where his home studio is equipped with the materials, tools and machinery needed to plan and execute the components of his highly aesthetic, symbolic, conceptual drawings, paintings, mixed media assemblages and constructions. His show at the Blue Moon Gallery is on view through Dec. 22.

Guest artist Allison Hausladen is a painter based in Grayslake, where she has been painting her landscape with real flowers and endlessly inspired by the creatures that are drawn to them. Through her art, she seeks to capture the feeling of a moment or place to better remember it. She hopes to inspire others to build and protect a native ecosystem around them and watch life unfold.

Hausladen’s “Tiny Remnants” series features nine acrylic paintings featuring captivating interactions between native plants and birds, insects, butterflies and more. The paintings are on view at the Blue Moon Gallery through Dec. 22.

October guest artist Julie DeFalco continues her “CHEERS” presentation of petite-sized acrylic paintings featuring festive cocktails and wine glasses through Dec. 22.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. Free parking is available. The gallery is open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. except on Saturdays when the gallery is hosting an evening reception.

For more information, visit www.thebluemoongallery.com