Barrington High grads join forces to host blood drive

BARRINGTON – In a powerful testament to the strength of community, two Barrington High School students – Carter Bailey and Max Lewis – are joining forces to fight for a cause that saved their lives: blood donation.

Although separated by 10 years, their shared experiences with life-threatening illnesses have brought them together for a mission that is close to their hearts. The two are on a mission to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

The Carter Strong & Max’s Mission Vitalant Blood Drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Barrington Countryside Fire Station, 22222 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington.

In 2014, Bailey was a senior at Barrington High School and co-captain of the lacrosse team. Everything changed when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“He was a senior in high school and missed his entire lacrosse season,” Celeste Bailey, Carter’s mom, said in a news release. “His world was turned upside down as he faced the uncertainty of survival.”

Throughout his treatment, Carter Bailey depended on blood and platelet transfusions.

“I have now been cancer free for over 10 years,” Bailey said in the release. “Recognizing the growing need for blood and platelet donations as someone who has been on the receiving end, my family and I continue to organize a blood drive,”

Lewis was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare condition where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells. He was only 11 years old. Throughout his treatment, which included a lifesaving stem cell transplant, Lewis underwent at least 10 blood transfusions.

“We never knew where the blood came from, but it was always there when Max needed it,” Lisa Lewis, Max’s mother, said in the release. “The generosity of those anonymous donors saved his life and that’s why we’re so passionate about this blood drive.”

The Lewis family continues to host the annual blood drive as a way to give back to the community.

“When Max was first diagnosed, so many friends, family and neighbors asked, ‘How can we help?’ Now we tell them, ‘You can help by donating blood. You can help other kids in the same way Max was helped. Be a repeat customer because there’s always a need,’ ” she said.