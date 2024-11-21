Antioch Police’s new comfort dog sworn in

The newest recruit, 3-year-old Lab Flo, was sworn in at the Nov. 13 Antioch Village Board meeting. She is shown with Antioch Cmdr. Nick Garcia. (Photo provided by the Village of Antioch)

ANTIOCH – Thanks to a generous donation from the Antioch Lions Club, Antioch police officers and staff are learning how a 3-year-old Lab named Flo enhances public safety by providing comfort to those in need.

The newest recruit was sworn in at the Nov. 13 Village Board meeting.

The trained service dog comes from SIT (Supporting Independence through Teamwork) Service Dogs in southern Illinois. The organization specializes in canine therapy and provides visits for rehabilitation facilities, child care centers, support groups and independent living facilities.

Flo will serve as a bridge between the department and the community to help break down barriers and make officers more approachable.

She will be made available to victims and witnesses who have been exposed to trauma to create a less intimidating environment.