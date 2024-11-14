Sheriff releases results of Halloween traffic enforcement

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a successful Halloween traffic safety enforcement campaign.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two impaired drivers, one of whom was charged with endangering the life of a child when they were found to have a child passenger in their vehicle. Deputies issued 21 citations for speeding, four citations for driving without a valid driver’s license and two citations for child safety seat violations. Deputies arrested two people with active warrants.

Deputies stopped 65 vehicles and issued 56 traffic citations during the campaign.

Law enforcement agencies across Illinois participated in the statewide effort to save lives by removing impaired drivers from the roads and ensuring more drivers and passengers were properly buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign, which ran from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1, was part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives.

Special attention was given to late-night enforcement as data shows this is when the highest number of impaired driving incidents and unbuckled fatalities occur.

The enforcement effort was made possible through federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.