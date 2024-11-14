Mundelein Fire Department installing no-cost smoke alarms

MUNDELEIN – In collaboration with the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Camp I Am ME (a fire safety education nonprofit), the Mundelein Fire Department will install no-cost smoke alarms for Mundelein residents.

The smoke alarm installation program known as Be Alarmed! provides free smoke detectors and fire prevention materials to educate and empower Mundelein residents on fire safety awareness. The efforts are part of Fire Prevention Month, when the Mundelein Fire Department will be installing 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to enhance home safety and protect families.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Lockwood emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms are the most effective early warning devices available,” Lockwood said. “By simply having a working smoke alarm in your home, you can reduce your risk of fire-related fatalities by half. With the reliable 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms, residents can rest assured that their homes are safeguarded for years to come.”

The program includes assisting residents in learning and creating home fire escape plans in the event of a fire and how to effectively respond in case of an emergency.

“Our primary goal is to ensure all residents have the lifesaving protection of a smoke alarm,” Lockwood said. “While smoke alarms play a crucial role in fire safety, we also strive to educate the community on the importance of being prepared with an actionable fire escape plan.”

To learn more about the smoke alarm installation program, call the Mundelein Fire Department at 847-949-3260.