Libertyville chiropractor expands on pediatric care knowledge base, offerings

Dr. Jade Dellinger, a pediatric chiropractor and functional medicine practitioner, performs an adjustment on one of her young patients, 3-month-old Elsie, at North Shore Pro-Active Health in Libertyville. (Photo by Kortnee Mangold | NSPAH)

LIBERTYVILLE – Earlier this year, Libertyville resident Jessica Haramis worried that her daughter’s adjustment to kindergarten might be causing some painful, ongoing gut issues.

Concerned, Haramis reached out to fellow mothers via a private Facebook group called Libertyville Moms. Several, she said, pointed her toward Dr. Jade Dellinger at North Shore Pro-Active Health. Well-known locally as a trusted chiropractor with a pediatric specialization, Dellinger over the summer added pediatric functional medicine to her list of certifications.

For Haramis’ 5-year-old, relief came within a week of her first visit in the spring, said Haramis, who was relieved not to have to resort to pushing laxatives on her child.

”Dr. Jade is so amazing with kids,” Haramis said. “My daughter started with weekly [chiropractic] adjustments and also some supplement recommendations and some exercises.”

Dellinger said digestive issues are just one set among many maladies that a good chiropractor and functional medicine practitioner can help to resolve – without medication. The courses required to complete her functional medicine certification have added extensively to her child-centric tool kit.

”In general, functional medicine is a way of addressing root causes of an issue or concern or illness naturally using lifestyle and possibly supplementation and chiropractic care to manage it as opposed to pharmacological interventions,” Dellinger said.

”We’ve been offering functional medicine at our office for about 15 years through Dr. Jordan, but she primarily works with adults,” Dellinger said of her sister, chiropractor and functional medicine practitioner Dr. Jordan Leasure.

Both offer their services at NSPAH, 112 Lake St. in Libertyville.

”I thought completing a pediatric functional medicine certification would complement what we were already doing,” Dellinger said, adding she is particularly driven to help the very young gain a healthy basis early, giving chronic illnesses no foothold.

”I have always felt that changing the health trajectory of the United States is not going to start with chronically afflicted adults,” she said. “It’s important to help adults regain their health and they need that support. But my mission is bigger. I believe the future health of the country lies within our kids.”

Dellinger, who has two sons ages 5 and almost 2, referred to a 2022 study that found about 30% of U.S. 5- to 15-year-olds suffer from chronic concerns ranging from persistent ear infections to eczema, allergies and digestive problems, as well as sleep, behavioral or immunity disorders. More than 7 million were on psychiatric drugs to treat anxiety, depression, ADHD and other maladies – “and those numbers are just trending up,” she said.

Dellinger’s goal is to do whatever she can to help reverse that trend. Through her new specialization, Dellinger has expanded her tool kit for helping parents make healthier nutritional, activity, water intake, mindfulness and other choices on behalf of their children from infants to teens. Functional medicine visits are conducted virtually and typically are much lengthier than chiropractic visits, allowing adequate time to delve into what’s causing alarm, what may be behind it and how best to address it.

Testing, if advised, may include a finger prick, fecal, urine and/or saliva samples and can be accomplished via the mail. While functional medicine is not covered by insurance, it may be reimbursable via cafeteria plans offered by many employers, Dellinger said.

”I view it as an investment,” she said. “For me, if it became get my nails done or get a coffee or eat out versus help my child feel better, perform better in school and have better relationships with peers, I wouldn’t have to weigh where I’d rather put my money.”

Those interested can schedule a free initial strategy session.

”During that, we see if this is the right next step,” Dellinger said. “If I feel like what they are looking for is what I do and they wish to move forward, we can establish a three-, four- or five-month program.”

For Haramis, who still is scheduling visits on behalf of her kindergartener, Dellinger’s expertise has been invaluable.

“Dr. Jade is so knowledgeable,” Haramis said. “She’s a mom, too, so I can talk to her both as a mom and as a health care professional. She knows what she’s doing.”