Lake Villa Library District Library to feature avian portraits

LINDENHURST – Lake Villa District Library announced Jeff Harold is the inaugural artist in its Featured Artist Exhibit space.

Harold, a self-described “generalist photographer,” has a diverse portfolio that includes landscapes, model portfolios, jazz musicians and more.

“Exploring new ways to approach a subject inspires me,” Harold said in a news release. “Creating small portfolios of 10 images around a specific theme has been particularly rewarding.”

The exhibit titled “Avian Portraits” showcases birds native to Lake County and is one of Harold’s themed collections. Other portfolios include “Attic Flowers,” “Woodland Impressions” and “The Secret Life of Flowers.”

Harold’s interest in photography began in the 1980s and expanded to teaching travel photography in the 1990s. He teaches photography through the College of Lake County’s Personal Enrichment program and also is working on illustrations for a children’s book.

“This variety keeps me learning new techniques and exploring my creativity,” he said.

Harold will discuss his work at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst.

The Featured Artist Exhibit is located in the lobby of the library and will feature rotating works from local artists.

For more information, visit lvdl.org or call 847-245-5115.