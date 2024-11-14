Hawthorn invites community to welcome Santa

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, will hold a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Nov. 15. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Santa’s Arrival celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday Nov. 15, at Hawthorn, a regional shopping center in Vernon Hills.

During the event a parade that begins at the southwest entrance of the center (near Macy’s) will be held in Santa’s honor. Classic holiday characters will escort Santa to his interactive “A Christmas Story” home inspired by the fan-favorite Warner Bros. film. The home is located on the lower level in Macy’s Court.

The celebration will continue with a DJ spinning festive holiday tunes, face painting, balloon twisting, cookie decorating, warm beverages and delicious treats. Children will have a chance to write and mail letters to Santa via the center’s special Santa only mailbox in Macy’s Court.

There will be a “Mommy’s Little Piggy” whipped cream eating contest, similar to the one featured in “A Christmas Story.” Each participant will receive a Barbara’s Bookstore gift card and one grand prize winner will get a Hawthorn Kids Pack that contains free photos with Santa, dinner at Maggiano’s and four tickets to see “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at Theatre 121.

The first 100 registered attendees will receive a holiday swag bag (up to two per family).

Tickets for Santa’s Arrival cost $5 a child. Registration is required to attend. Parents do not need a ticket. Children younger than 2 are free. Treats, beverages, cookies and other event-related supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Proceeds will support Make-A-Wish, an organization dedicated to providing life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

To register and buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Q8WTWN.