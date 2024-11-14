Gurnee Park District board president recognized for 15 years of service

Gurnee Park District’s Board of Commissioners President Jim Goshorn was recognized for his 15 years of service at the Illinois Association of Park Districts “Best of the Best” Awards Gala. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – Gurnee Park District Board of Commissioners President Jim Goshorn was recognized for 15 years of service at the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ “Best of the Best” Awards Gala on Oct. 25 at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling.

Since 2009, Goshorn has served as park board president, carrying out the mission and vision of the Gurnee Park District. With Goshorn’s support, the Gurnee Park District opened FitNation Gurnee in 2013, built new pickleball courts at O’Plaine Community Park in 2018 and revitalized several playgrounds throughout the community. One of Goshorn’s most notable accomplishments is winning the National Recreation and Park Association’s Gold Medal in 2010.

“Thank you, Jim, for your continued support and dedication to not only Gurnee Park District, but the Gurnee community,” park district Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in a news release. “We are honored to serve under your incredible leadership.”