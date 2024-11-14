November 14, 2024
Deer Park Town Center to welcome Santa for season

Santa’s Arrival & Fireworks event to kick off festivities on Nov. 16

By Shaw Local News Network

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the holiday season with free family-friendly events, starting with Santa’s Arrival & Fireworks on Nov. 16.

The event, sponsored by the village of Deer Park, will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the center.

The event will feature a fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. near the traffic circle with the show’s finale honoring veterans. There also will be a special performance by Those Funny Little People, Glow Zone Mobile Carts, items from local food trucks My Funnel Truck and Kissed by Fire BBQ and free photos with Santa on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a free pouch of magical reindeer food for kids who visit Santa, while supplies last.

