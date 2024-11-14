30 Days for 30 Vets program honorees notified, improvement projects scheduled

Retired Army Combat Engineer Thomas Ewertowski (right) is shown with his wife, Barbara, and Michael Adams, a U.S. Marine veteran and Bremer Team - Keller Williams Success Realty agent. Ewertowski is one of 30 McHenry County veterans selected as a 30 Days for 30 Vets program recipient. Above Par Construction supplied flag plaques for all honorees. (Photo by Dawn Bremer | The Bremer Team)

McHENRY — When retired Army Combat Engineer Thomas Ewertowski’s central air conditioning system failed in June, he had to make do throughout the summer with a couple of window units to ensure that his wife, who has a heart condition, was comfortable.

A Vietnam veteran living in Huntley, Ewertowski learned this month that he is among 30 U.S. military veterans selected by a committee to win home improvement projects through the 30 Days for 30 Vets program.

The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty initiative was established not only to recognize deserving veterans throughout the month of Veterans Day, but also to provide some critically needed home improvements.

In Ewertowski’s case, that will mean both a brand-new air-conditioning unit as well as a new furnace donated by Jett’s Heating & Air.

”I am very thrilled that they picked me,” Ewertowski said, noting that his son, Edward, nominated him. “It is great to see that vets are now getting recognized and getting a lot of benefits. When I got out ... they pretty much sent me home and told me to forget I was ever in the war, which didn’t sit too well with me for the last 50 years.”

Other selectees will see home improvements ranging from new kitchen appliances or countertops to hot water heaters, a new roof and more.

Dawn Bremer, owner and CEO of The Bremer Team, said the journey from launching the McHenry County-wide program to reading through the nominations and notifying winning veterans has been an experience beyond measure — rich with connection, gratitude and impact.

”To be in the presence of these veterans, to hear their stories and witness their needs, it’s been unbelievable,” she said. “It’s like they’ve been waiting decades to be appreciated.”

Michael Adams, a U.S. Marine veteran and a Bremer Team agent said that he and Bremer have encountered more than a few selected veterans whose first reaction was to offer their prize to another who might need it more.

”It just goes to show their continued selflessness,” he said.

Since the program’s launch during the summer, more than 20 area businesses stepped up to provide goods and services, including Home Depot, which not only is providing roughly $65,000 in materials and goods, but also will supply more than 100 volunteers to assist with installations, Geri Quirk-Blanken said.

Quirk-Blanken is manager of the Volo Home Depot store as well as the business’s District 145 community captain, overseeing community involvement for 10 stores.

”Giving back is part of [Home Depot’s] core values. Giving back to veterans in the community is among my favorites,” Quirk-Blanken said. “I love seeing the community come together and businesses helping each other for the greater cause.”

Bremer and Adams said they still are in the process of notifying recipients. For those who’ve been notified, project scheduling is under way. Each day this month, a new recipient’s story appears on the 30 Days for 30 Vets and Bremer Team Facebook pages.

The next call to action, they said, is to recruit skilled volunteers willing to help with installations.

”We’re going to need people to help execute this,” Bremer said. “We’ll need people who know how to install a storm door or a water heater, somebody willing to do some carpentry for a day ...”

Those interested are encouraged to send an email to bremerteaminfo@gmail.com.The Bremer Team offices are located at 1218 N. Green St., McHenry. For other information, call 847-456-6334, visit 30daysfor30vets.com or find 30 Days for 30 Vets on Facebook.