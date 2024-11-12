Bicyclist injured in crash with car near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators continue to investigate a crash involving a car and bicyclist that occurred midday Saturday near Libertyville.

About noon Nov. 9, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash involving a car and a bicyclist at the intersection of West Rockland Road and the Des Plaines River pedestrian/bicycle trail, according to a news release. Deputies arrived to find a 33-year-old Mundelein man critically injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was traveling north on the Des Plaines River Trail when he tried to cross West Rockland Road. He was then struck by a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by a 39-year-old Gurnee man. The impact appears to have thrown the bicyclist onto the vehicle’s front windshield before he fell to the ground, according to the release.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota, as well as a child passenger, were uninjured.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team continues to investigate the incident.