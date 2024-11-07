Two gold coins donated to The Salvation Army in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – Before The Salvation Army Red Kettle season even kicked off, the first gold coins of the Christmas season have been donated.

The first gold coin of the season is a 1-ounce South African gold krugerrand. The second is a half-ounce $25 gold American eagle coin.

The first coin, valued at about $2,750, was hand-delivered to the Waukegan Corps Community Center about 1 p.m. Nov. 4, according to a news release. An individual walked into the Waukegan Corps and dropped off the coin on behalf of an anonymous donor who loves the work of The Salvation Army in Lake County. The message delivered with the coin was that the donor wants to continue to help needy families. The second coin, valued at about $1,500, was brought into the Waukegan Corps on behalf of another generous donor at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

Gold coins help The Salvation Army support families who are struggling to stay in their homes, put a warm meal on the table and provide Christmas gifts for their children. All Red Kettle donations stay local. The gold coins will help fund the programs and services in the Lake County community, according to the release.

“These gold coins will help us fund the services that help people in Waukegan all year long,” Major Dan Faundez, corps officer at The Salvation Army Waukegan Corps, said in the release. “We hope the generosity of these donors will be matched many times over this Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army red kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving. The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division received 10 gold coins during the 2023 Red Kettle campaign.