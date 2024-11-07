Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet Nov. 12

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Nov. 12 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be a representative from the National Museum of the American Sailor, which is located at Great Lakes. The speaker will talk about the first Black men who were trained in 1944 to become officers in the U.S. Navy.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.