Active dog looking for forever family for love, play

Wendy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Wendy says, “Sit, down and paw, come. Can I learn more? I am an active girl and I enjoy a nice game of fetch. When someone is getting ready to take me out, I can sometimes get excited but then calm down as they put the harness on me. Going for a long walk is fun.

“I also love water, so bath time is always a special moment with staff. They can pick me up and even carry me like a big baby. I enjoy all this extra attention. You know, the massage and shampooing.

“While not mandatory, a fenced-in yard would be awesome so I can run around. I like to keep fit, but most important, I want to be loved.”

Wendy is about 7 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.