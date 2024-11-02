Victim of Round Lake townhouse fire identified

ROUND LAKE -- The victim of a townhouse fire in Round Lake has been identified.

About 10:08 p.m. Oct. 29, the Round Lake Police Department and Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to a townhouse in the 1400 block of Remington Lane in Round Lake for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the second floor of the townhouse. Firefighters extinguishing the fire found a female occupant of the home on the second floor, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Karli Corey, of Round Lake. On Oct. 30, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office indicating that Corey died as a result of injuries consistent with the inhalation of products of combustion, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Round Lake Police Department, Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District, local fire investigators, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.