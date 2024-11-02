Grayslake Historical Society to discuss history of Druce Lake

GRAYSLAKE -- -The history of Druce Lake will be the topic of the November monthly meeting of the Grayslake Historical Society.

Also scheduled by the society for November are the monthly Search and Share genealogy discussion group and the annual Grayslake Giving Tree exhibit.

The Search and Share genealogy program will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 6, in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Researchers help each other in finding relatives in various states and countries.

The monthly Society program, “Druce Lake: A Community Memoir,” will feature Linda Mateja and Marianne Samad. They used the first edition of a compilation about the community and added to it with new information. The program will feature the Druce family, other families, area businesses and the history of Druce Lake. The program will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Heritage Center.

The Giving Tree exhibit opens Nov. 29 in the Upper Gallery of the Heritage Center. Local groups and organizations decorate a Christmas tree focusing on their mission or following this year’s theme, Vintage.

The public may vote on their favorite tree with a dollar donation. The tree with the most votes keeps the donations and the rest of the money is shared with the Historical Society.

Community leaders judge the trees and award certificates for Best of Theme, Best of Mission and Best of Show. The tree displays and voting continue throughout the holiday season.