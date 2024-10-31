Pumpkin smash recycling event planned at Hawthorn

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn shopping center is recycling Halloween pumpkins and keeping them out of landfills by partnering with S.B.C. Waste Solutions, a local waste disposal company, SWALCO, the solid waste agency serving Lake County, and SCARCE, an organization dedicated to preserving the Earth’s natural resources.

Hawthorn will host the Don’t Trash It, Smash It pumpkin recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 in the AMC Theatres outer parking lot.

Attendees who donate pumpkins will be invited to toss them into a dumpster where they will be smashed for a good cause: creating environmentally friendly composting. The smashed pumpkins will be turned into nutrient-rich soil fertilizer, reducing the post-Halloween waste sent to landfills.

Donated pumpkins must be fully biodegradable without any excess paint, glitter, googly eyes, stickers or candles that would become contaminants for the soil.

The first 50 families to donate their pumpkins will receive a complimentary pumpkin spice latte from Cherry & Coffee Cafe (one per family, while supplies last).

Hawthorn and its owner Centennial have been responsible stewards of the environment in Vernon Hills, an especially important task as the center continues its transformation into a mixed-use destination featuring retail and dining options as well as luxury apartment housing, according to the news release.

At Hawthorn’s first pumpkin smash in 2023, the center composted more than 1.47 tons of pumpkins.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.