PM&L Theatre to host auditions for ‘She Loves Me!’

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre will be hosting auditions for “She Loves Me!”

The heartwarming, funny and romantic musical is set in a 1930s perfume shop and features memorable characters, catchy tunes and a story that’s full of heart. If you love singing, acting and being part of a close-knit ensemble, this is the perfect show for you.

Auditions will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7 at the theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Callbacks will be by invitation starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

All roles are open for casting. The theater is seeking a diverse group of actors ages 16+ for the musical.

More information and an audition packet can be found on the auditions page at pmltheatre.com.