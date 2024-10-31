Lake County Healthcare Job Fair planned

NORTH CHICAGO – The Lake County Healthcare Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 in the Rosalind Franklin University Centennial Room, 3333 Green Bay Road.

Early veteran access and veteran resources will be available at 9:30 a.m.

Lake County’s top health care employers will be attending, according to the release. Participants will be able to engage with recruiters and express their interest in open positions.

Participants should be ready to network with leading health care organizations and bring copies of their resume.