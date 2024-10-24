Woodlands Academy to host fall 2024 open house

Girls in grades 6-8 and their families are invited to an enriching and engaging experience on Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart’s beautiful 41-acre campus in Lake Forest. An open house will take place Nov. 3.

Learn about the transformative educational opportunity offered at Woodlands during its fall open house Nov. 3. Students, faculty and staff will share information about the school’s academic programs, extracurricular offerings and exceptional community to prospective students and families. The program begins at noon and ends at 2 p.m.

Woodlands Academy recently was named the 2025 No. 1 Best All-girls High School in Illinois by Niche, an independent research company. Woodlands has achieved this ranking for eight years. It is the sixth consecutive year that the school has received an overall grade of A+ from Niche. In addition to academic excellence, Woodlands Academy provides a personalized education designed for every student to thrive. In 2020, Woodlands was recognized by the U. S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Located at 760 E. Westleigh Road in Lake Forest, Woodlands Academy is a Catholic, independent day-and-boarding, college-preparatory school for young women of all faiths in grades nine through 12.

Founded in Chicago in 1858 and located in Lake Forest since 1904, Woodlands is part of a worldwide network of Sacred Heart Schools that spans the U.S. and 40 other countries on six continents.

To register online for the fall open house, visit woodlandsacademy.org/openhouse.

More information is available on the website or by calling 847-234-4300.