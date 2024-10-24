Schneider nominates Antioch library for national award

Library Director Jennifer Drinka reads a children's book to her nieces, Mia Groth, 3, of Libertyville and her sister, Emma, 5, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in The Neighborhood, during the Antioch Public Library District Open House in Antioch. (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local)

ANTIOCH – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, has nominated the Antioch Public Library District for the 2025 National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

The National Medal for Museum and Library Services is an esteemed program that has honored 222 libraries and museums over the past 29 years for meaningful community impact.

“This is the highest honor that a library or museum can receive in our country and speaks to the amazing work that all of us do – from staff, board, volunteers, patrons and community partners – when we work together, we truly make an impact worthy of national recognition,” library Executive Director Jennifer Drinka said in a news release. “We are humbled and incredibly grateful to be nominated for this prestigious award by Congressman Schneider.”

According to the National Medal for Museum and Library Service 2024 program, “The IMLS National Medal is the nation’s highest honor for libraries and museums, a tribute to how they are making a difference in the lives of individuals, families and communities around the country. ... These incredible institutions invite in learners of all ages and abilities, from near and far every day with a mission to make a difference in people’s lives, to inspire them to think and consider other perspectives, embrace stories and allow them to explore.”

Schneider approached the library with his intention to nominate it for the award. In his letter to the library, Schneider called the library “a cornerstone of lifelong learning and vital access to information for the people of Antioch.” He also pointed to the more than 100 programs, clubs and discussion groups that foster community engagement and connection.

For the nomination to proceed, the library was required to document its impact on the community.

“There is a very thorough submission process that involves the gathering of information regarding what we do within our community and how, along with procuring several letters of recommendation for community members in addition to the congressman’s letter of nomination,” said Jennifer Norris, assistant director of operations for the library.

Last year there were 30 finalists from which 10 winners were selected: five museums and five libraries.