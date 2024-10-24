National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week observed

WAUKEGAN – During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week on Oct. 20-26, the Lake County Health Department reminds residents about the dangers of lead exposure in the home.

“There are no safe levels of lead in the blood, but the good news is that lead poisoning is 100% preventable,” said Lisa Kritz, director of prevention at the Lake County Health Department. “Several of our programs collaborate to help keep children safe from lead in their homes.”

Lead is a toxic metal that is harmful if breathed in or swallowed. Lead poisoning can harm a child’s health, including developmental delays, difficulty learning and behavioral issues. Children 6 years old and younger are at greatest risk of lead exposure due to putting their hands in their mouths more often. Children can ingest lead dust by placing toys, dirt and other objects in their mouths.

If you suspect there is lead in your home, getting children tested for lead exposure is easy. Call your child’s health care provider for a blood lead level test. If there is a BLL of 5 micrograms per deciliter or more, your child will be referred to the Health Department’s Childhood Lead Program for follow-up testing and lead investigations. Children ages 6 months to 16 years old are eligible to receive services.

Most houses built before 1978 used lead-based paint, which still may be present. Today, it can be found in old or imported items such as paint, water pipes, furniture, toys, jewelry, spices, candies, makeup and pottery.

Follow these steps to keep yourself and loved ones safe from lead:

• Use a lead check kit.

• If there is lead, call a professional to remove it.

• Wash your children’s hands often.

• Clean floors, windows and surfaces with detergent and disposable rags.

• Wash toys and stuffed animals.

For more information on childhood lead poisoning prevention and removing lead paint from your home, call the Health Department’s Childhood Lead Program at 847-377-8010.