Hawthorn invites families to trick-or-treat at shopping center

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites area families to attend a fun-filled trick-or-treating event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31.

Children and their families are invited to visit Hawthorn in their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat throughout the center.

There will be a costume contest at noon in Center Park. The first 100 children to participate in the costume contest will receive a gift card from Barbara’s Bookstore (one per person while supplies last) and the winner will receive a Hawthorn Kids Basket with items from Dave & Busters, Playoddity, The Painted Penguin, FunFlatables and Hi-Five Sports Zone.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required for trick-or-treating.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.