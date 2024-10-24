Cradles to Crayons aims to collect 50,000 coats for children

CHICAGO – Cradles to Crayons Chicago is calling on the community’s help to provide 50,000 coats to children across the Chicago area, including in Lake County, this winter as part of its 2024 “Gear Up for Winter” initiative.

C2C is seeking donations of new or like-new winter coats to distribute through its network of more than 70 service partners made up of schools, community organizations, city agencies and more, which provide essential resources directly to families in low-income, homeless or crisis situations free of charge.

The need is especially critical this winter as families continue to experience the lasting effects of inflation:

• 31% of adults are carrying debt from the back-to-school season as basic needs costs including school supplies and winter essentials remain high (Bankrate, August 2024).

• One in three families with young children were unable to pay their home energy bill at least once in the past year, leaving many forced to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families (National Energy Assistance Directors Association).

• The cost of children’s clothing has increased by 11.7% since January 2020, putting further strain on families already struggling to meet their needs.

• Chicago has seen a 14% rise in the number of people staying in homeless shelters over the past year as housing instability grows.

“We want to ensure that no child in our city has to endure freezing temperatures without a warm coat. Clothing insecurity has a profound impact in the winter. Children miss out on recess, outdoor activities and even school days without the proper gear,” said Dawn Melchiorre, executive director of Cradles to Crayons Chicago. “The surge of unhoused individuals in Chicago who lack adequate winter clothing makes it more urgent than ever to collect coats for families facing harsh conditions.”

Through February, people can donate coats in all sizes, along with other winter essentials such as hats, gloves, boots and warm clothing at C2C’s North Center Giving Factory and 40+ participating locations throughout the Chicago area. Items can be bought through C2C’s Amazon Wish List and monetary donations can be made online. Learn more about how you can support C2C at cradlestocrayons.org/chicago.