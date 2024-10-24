Arden Shore marks 125 years with record-breaking fundraising, community celebration

Arden Shore Child & Family Services is thrilled to commemorate 125 years of dedicated service with an extraordinary fundraising achievement and community celebration event. (Photo provided by Arden Shore)

WAUKEGAN – Arden Shore Child & Family Services is thrilled to commemorate 125 years of dedicated service with an extraordinary fundraising achievement and community celebration event.

This historic year has been highlighted by surpassing its fundraising goal of $250,000, marking the highest total in its 125-year history, thanks to the incredible support from the Arden Shore community.

To honor this significant milestone and the generous contributions that have made it possible, Arden Shore hosted a special event on Sept. 20.

“Our 125th anniversary has been a time of reflection and gratitude, and this record-breaking fundraising success is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our community,” Dr. Dora Maya, president and CEO of Arden Shore, said in a news release. “The event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements and the remarkable individuals who have played a pivotal role in our journey.”

Arden Shore was also proud to celebrate the completed installation of the crosswalk mural at the intersection of Genesee and Julian streets on Sept. 20. The crosswalk mural is part of a City of Waukegan community arts initiative. The mural installation was led by artist Amanda Levinson and completed with help from Arden Shore’s community of volunteers.

The mural design depicts both a practical lesson – holding hands when crossing the road – and a broader message of unity and care, reflecting the mission of Arden Shore for its 125+ years of service. The mural was designed to enhance the visual landscape of the intersection and serve as a daily reminder of the importance of community, safety, and compassion.

The Sept. 20 event celebrated our community’s generosity, highlighting the achievements made possible through their support, and honored the advocates, philanthropists, and volunteers whose contributions have significantly advanced the mission. Arden Shore welcomed supporters, partners, and community members to join the organization in recognizing the overwhelming support received throughout the anniversary year and the individuals who have made a profound impact and celebrate the shared commitment to making the community a healthier, safer and more nurturing place for all.

In 2023, Arden Shore’s professional team provided care and resources to 1,750 children and adults – keeping families healthy, safe and together.

Learn more at ardenshore.com or follow @ardenshore on Facebook.