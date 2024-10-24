Alzheimer’s Association event draws hundreds

The Alzheimer’s Association joined hundreds of Northwest Suburban residents in the fight to end Alzheimer’s during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held Sept. 29 at Busse Woods, in Elk Grove Village. (Photo provided by the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE – The Alzheimer’s Association joined hundreds of northwest suburban residents in the fight to end Alzheimer’s during the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 29 at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

“This year’s event marks a pivotal moment in our fight against Alzheimer’s,” Michelle Rollinst, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a news release. “We now have treatments that can alter the course of this disease and we hope the community will continue to join us in raising awareness and funds to support families affected by Alzheimer’s, take further steps toward finding treatments and ultimately end this disease.”

The day began with a powerful Promise Garden ceremony in which participants held flowers of different colors, each symbolizing their personal connection to the cause. The Promise Garden serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing commitment to end Alzheimer’s, with each flower representing hope, honor and remembrance.

Alzheimer’s disease continues to have a profound impact across the nation with almost 7 million Americans living with the disease. More than 11 million family members and friends serve as caregivers for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In Illinois, there are more than 266,500 individuals living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

For more information, visit http://act.alz.org/nws.