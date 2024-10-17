Lake County Forest Preserves Board approves 2025 budget

The Lake County Forest Preserves Board of Commissioners approved the 2025 fiscal year budget during their Oct. 9 meeting. (Tim Elliott)

LIBERTYVILLE – To advance its 100-Year Vision for Lake County, preserve and restore natural lands and expand community outreach and education, the Lake County Forest Preserves Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal 2025 budget during their Oct. 9 meeting.

The $85,817,709 budget represents a decrease of $4,870,081 (5.4%) from the previous year’s modified budget. The decrease is because of a reduction in capital expenditures. The budget covers expenditures for the period from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

“I’m pleased with this fiscally conservative budget and all it will allow us to achieve,” Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves, said in a news release. “It’s crucial that we balance financial stability with our goals of protecting open spaces, restoring wildlife habitats, building new trails and enhancing public access.”

Of the total property taxes collected in Lake County, less than 2% goes to support the Lake County Forest Preserves. The anticipated tax levy to be collected in 2025 is about $53.5 million. That’s up about 5% from last year, but $6.8 million below the total levy in 2009.

The owner of a home valued at $300,000 is expected to pay about $187 to the Forest Preserves, an increase of $7.84 from last year’s bill. In 2009, that same homeowner paid about $166 to the Forest Preserves. Operating expenses, excluding debt service, are up about 2.45% from last year.

Some of the approved operating additions include:

• The switch to electric equipment to replace gas-powered models. “We’re prioritizing energy efficiency,” Executive Director Alex Ty Kovach said in the release. “When gas-powered equipment needs replacement, we’re opting for electric alternatives whenever possible.”

• Equipment and walk-in cooler for natural resources.

• To maintain the connection with diverse communities, the Forest Preserves will continue hosting cultural events, including Afrofest and the new Festival de Cultura, Comida y Vida.

• Automated parking lot counters for Fort Sheridan to inform preserve planning projects.

• Conductive energy devices for public safety.

• Replacement of a Global Navigation Satellite System receiver.

On Nov. 5, Lake County voters will be asked to decide on a $155 million referendum that would provide additional funding for land acquisition, habitat restoration and public improvements projects.

If the referendum is successful, the capital improvement plan will be updated in the first quarter of 2025.