Hawthorn to host Harvest Fest celebration

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to a fun-filled Harvest Fest celebration Oct. 19 at Hawthorn Row, the Main Street-style public gathering space situated between the two four-story luxury apartment buildings that comprise The Domaine at Hawthorn Row apartment development on the east side of the property.

Throughout the event, guests are invited to stroll through Hawthorn Row, enjoying the center’s celebration of fall, which includes a fall farmers/makers market, food trucks and a pumpkin patch. Explore the newly opened Anthropologie and FP Movement stores as well as The Lovesac Company, which opened earlier this year, and Pure Barre, open in a shopping center space facing Hawthorn Row.

From 2 to 6 p.m., families will be entertained by live music and a kids’ corner with inflatables, face painting, balloon twisting and a children’s costume contest.

The winner of the costume contest will receive a Hawthorn Kids Basket with items from Dave & Buster’s, Playoddity, The Painted Penguin, FunFlatables and Hi-Five Sports.

Beginning at sundown (about 7:30 p.m.), guests are invited to enjoy a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” in the Hawthorn Row park.

Guests can dine at the newly opened Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille located on an outparcel along Milwaukee Avenue.

The Harvest Fest event and movie showing are free. No registration is required.

For more information, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.