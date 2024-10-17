Antioch to waive building permit fees for disabled vets

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch board at its Oct. 9 meeting approved an ordinance that waives building permit fees for disabled veterans.

The measure builds upon the language of Illinois Senate Bill 2751, which waives building permit fees related to home improvement projects for disabled veterans. Both the Senate bill and village ordinance go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, according to a news release from the village.

“It’s important that we take care of our veteran community and those who have served,” Mayor Scott Gartner said in the release. “The new ordinance builds on SB-2751 to ensure all disabled veterans in Antioch get the support they need. By waiving building permit fees for any home improvements, we’re hoping to ease some of the burdens they face. It’s a small gesture, but it’s one way we can show our appreciation for their service and everything they continue to contribute to our community.”

While the fees are waived, the paperwork needed to obtain a building permit still must be submitted.

Veterans or their caregivers will need to provide proof of their veteran disability status, and the improvement needed when they apply for the permit, according to the release.

A building permit is required to ensure projects conform to the minimum standards of a municipality’s adopted code. These codes exist to guarantee public health, safety and welfare.

The cost of a permit is generally 2% of the project cost, with a minimum permit fee of $62.

A permit application can be obtained at Antioch Village Hall, 874 Main St., or online. A list of required building permits can be found on the village website at www.antioch.il.gov.

For questions regarding fees, residents may call the Building Department at 847-395-1000.