October 12, 2024
Hainesville Road culvert, pond work to start

Lake County Division of Transportation announces work to start Oct. 15

By Shaw Local News Network

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- The Lake County Division of Transportation will replace a culvert on Hainesville Road and improve the detention ponds located on Renwood Golf Course in Round Lake Beach starting on Oct. 15, according to a news release.

Trees and brush near the road will be removed and temporary fencing will be installed during construction. No road closures will be required for the culvert replacement.

This project is part of the preliminary work needed to prepare Hainesville Road for a larger construction project scheduled to start in late 2025. That project is still being finalized and is currently in Phase II Final Engineering Design.

