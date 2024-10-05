Man charged in reckless conduct on Route 12 in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE -- A McHenry man has been charged in connection with an incident along Route 12 in Fox Lake in which he turned in front of a police squad and then tried “arrest” the officer, police said.

The Fox Lake Police Department became aware of threatening statements made on social media by Eric D. Walleck, 51, of the 1000 block of Hayden Drive in unincorporated McHenry, offering a cash reward for the arrest of police officers, according to a news release.

At 4:33 p.m. Oct. 1, police say Walleck observed a marked Fox Lake squad car traveling north on Route 12. In his attempt to catch up to the patrol vehicle, Walleck was recklessly weaving in and out of traffic while honking his horn and flashing his head lights, according to the release. He eventually passed the patrol vehicle and abruptly turned his vehicle in front of the squad car while coming to an abrupt stop in the lane of traffic.

The officer activated the emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. Walleck immediately exited his vehicle and brandished a set of handcuffs in his hand police said. Walleck approached the officer and declared he was arresting her.

The officer ordered him to return to his vehicle for safety. He subsequently returned to his vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

On Oct. 2, the Fox Lake Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Walleck in connection with aggravated assault to a peace officer, a Cass 4 felony; aggravated assault motor vehicle, a Class 4 felony; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; and fleeing to elude, a Class A misdemeanor.

Walleck was arrested at his residence on Oct 2. He was transported to the Lake County Jail.