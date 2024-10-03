October 03, 2024
Stepping up for kids: Fill A Heart 4 Kids, CC’s Wish team up for pop-up shop

Event in Waukegan allows children to choose brand-new back-to-school shoes, socks and clothing

Held at Little Fort Elementary School, Waukegan, the two-hour event provided 150 deserving children with brand-new shoes, socks and clothing. Fill a Heart 4 Kids brought an extra surprise with a bracelet-making station. (Photo provided by Denise O’Handley)

WAUKEGAN – When Fill a Heart 4 Kids and CC’s Wish List teamed up Sept. 23 to give children in need an opportunity to shop for back-to-school clothes, it wasn’t just any pop-up shop. It was a celebration of community and support.

Held at Little Fort Elementary School in Waukegan, the two-hour event provided 150 children with brand-new shoes, socks and clothing. Fill a Heart 4 Kids brought an extra surprise with a bracelet-making station.

Founded by Carol Lavin Bernick, CC’s Wish List maximizes community impact by supporting vetted nonprofits across the Chicago area with donations of brand-new clothing, footwear, outerwear, bedding and more purchased at incredibly low prices at close-out and off-price shows.

“My family and I believe we can make a real difference in people’s lives, especially children,” Bernick said in the news release. “Today’s an example of that … one coat … one pair of shoes … one hoodie at a time. You name a piece of clothing and we’ve likely donated it, brand-new with the tags still on. People in need seldom receive brand-new things and it’s a game changer.

“Our in-kind donations place the soft goods directly into the hands of people who truly understand their communities’ needs and how to best serve or reach them. Fill a Heart 4 Kids is a wonderful example. Others include shelters, foster agencies, veterans’ groups, disaster response agencies and many more.”

