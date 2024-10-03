Second Big Break contest set to start Oct. 8 at Durty Nellie’s

Lauren Hall performs during the Big Break in the spring of this year at Durty Nellie's in Palatine. A new season, the second to take place at Durty Nellie's, starts Oct. 8. Top prize is $10,000. (Photo by Headley Hall)

PALATINE – Musician Lauren Hall has some sound advice for contestants gearing up for the next Big Break contest starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Durty Nellie’s: Believe in yourself, dial in the details and put in the work.

Hall should know. The Chicago-based singer, songwriter and pianist emerged victorious during spring’s Big Break, the first to be hosted by Durty Nellie’s Gastropub & Concert Hub, which boasts a concert hall spacious enough to accommodate hundreds of audience members at 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. The contest is coordinated by Big Break Productions, now in its 21st season.

Hall, a former contestant on “The Voice,” said she initially had reservations about the Big Break.

”I was really nervous to even join because my time on ‘The Voice’ was really difficult,” said Hall, who made it to the top 32 on the NBC show in 2019. “It was amazing beyond words, but the emotional roller coaster of competing ... I felt like my life and my career were over when I got eliminated. But really, it had just begun.”

Competing in the Big Break from March until May this year was a career-enhancing experience, Hall said. It was nerve-wracking, she said, but also cathartic. The judges, who also act as coaches, provided invaluable feedback. The contacts made with others in the music industry – and even the intense rehearsal, wardrobe selection and preparation time necessary to successfully compete – all will continue to serve the full-time musician well going forward. No doubt it will be the case for fall’s competitors as well, she said.

”Be prepared,” she advised. “Put together a full package.”

After the Tuesday, Oct. 8, event, which is open to all registrants, regular performances will take place Thursdays from Oct. 17 to Dec. 19 with one week off for Thanksgiving. The first two rounds – Oct. 8 and 17 – are limited to only contestants and judges. From Oct. 24 to Dec. 19 (rounds three through 10), the on-site audience votes. Singers are eliminated weekly until the field is narrowed to the sole winner, who is awarded a $10,000 prize.

Registration is free for contestants 21 and older. There is no cap on the initial number of contestants. Attendance and on-site voting during rounds three through 10 also are free. More information is available at www.bigbreakproductions.com. Event sponsors are being sought, said Jim Dolezal, co-owner of Durty Nellie’s.

”This is a chance for local talent to pursue careers in the music industry,” Dolezal said. “It’s also a great opportunity for area businesses to support these emerging artists by sponsoring the contest.”

To inquire about sponsorship, send an email to james@durtynellies.com.

Durty Nellie’s has a decadeslong history of hosting top local, regional and national musical talent. Shows include Old Shoe & Mr. Blotto at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; Bella Cain at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Secretly Sad HallowEMO at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; and the Modern Day Romeos Halloween bash at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Halloween bash also will feature Too Hype Crew and a costume contest with a top prize of $1,000, Dolezal said.

Music lineup details and tickets are available at durtynellies.com/upcoming-events.