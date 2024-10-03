Plant for the future at OAKtober sale

The Lake County Forest Preserves is holding its popular OAKtober Native Tree & Shrub Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville. (Photo courtesy of Justine Neslund)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves is holding its popular OAKtober Native Tree & Shrub Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

The event will take place at the North Bay Pavilion where 39 species of native trees and shrubs will be available to buy.

“Autumn provides ideal conditions for planting trees and shrubs,” Lake County Forest Preserves Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “As the plants prepare for the winter and their metabolisms slow down, the stress of being replanted decreases. We have a diverse selection to choose from such as oaks, hickory, hawthorn, dogwoods, hazelnut and more. The OAKtober tree and shrub sale highlights native species well-suited to the local environment.

“As in previous years, the net profits support our educational programming,” Firkus added.

OAKtober is Oak Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of oaks as a keystone species in the Chicago area.

Native plants are adapted to Lake County’s climate and soil, making them easier and more affordable to care for. These plants provide vital food and shelter for native birds, butterflies and other wildlife. With their low maintenance needs and environmental advantages, native plants have gained popularity with professional landscapers and home gardeners in recent years.

“Our aim is to work hand in hand with the community, engaging local residents as active partners to blend the landscape and create seamless natural spaces,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “By planting native species in home gardens, you’re creating vital links to nearby habitats. The choices you make at home can have a significant positive impact.”