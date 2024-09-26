Set-up underway for this year’s Jack O’Lantern World

Jack O’ Lantern Word will run every Thursday through Sunday from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. (Photo by All Community Events)

LAKE ZURICH – Site setup began Sept. 16 for Jack O’Lantern World in Lake Zurich.

The mission is to create the greatest non-spooky Halloween wonderland in the U.S.

Jack O’Lantern World will run every Thursday through Sunday from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27.

Setup takes 10 days and uses 11 semitrailers of equipment and almost 5,000 jack-o’-lanterns. More than 3,000 hours of behind-the-scenes setup goes into the event.

What’s at the event? Almost 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, including awe-inspiring 2,000-pound giants. A thrilling Pirate Ship Light Show created by award-winning artists. Pumpkin carvers and artisans carving pumpkins daily. The Pumpkin Weigh Off U.S. National Championship. The World’s Largest Friendly Ghost haunting the grounds. Local food trucks and the Phase 3 Brewery Beer Garden.

This year’s partner charity is Gigi’s Playhouse.

Tickets can be purchased at https://thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.