MUNDELEIN – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 8 at Dover Straits restaurant, 890 E. U.S. Highway 45, Mundelein.

Reservations are necessary for this meeting. Cost is $37 a person. To register, visit http://www.lcrta.net for details.

The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

All retired educators are welcome to attend.