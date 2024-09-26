Lake County celebrates new solar array to power Central Permit Facility

Officials gathered Sept. 17 to celebrate the completion of a new solar array system that will power the Lake County Central Permit Facility in Libertyville at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo provided by Lake County)

LIBERTYVILLE – Lake County officials gathered Sept. 17 to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting the completion of a new solar array system that will power the Lake County Central Permit Facility in Libertyville.

The Central Permit Facility is the first Lake County government building to use solar power. Once connected, the new ground-mounted solar array system consisting of more than 2,000 photovoltaic panels will provide enough electricity to power the Central Permit Facility.

The solar array was constructed by Standard Solar. Electricity is being provided to the Central Permit Facility via a solar power purchase agreement.

”By adopting solar power, we’re not only showcasing our dedication to combating climate change through the expansion of renewable energy and the decarbonization of our local energy sector, but we’re also achieving significant cost savings for Lake County,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “Our partnership with Standard Solar represents a meaningful step forward, both environmentally and economically.”

The Lake County Board set the goal to increase the amount of renewable energy generated by the county in its strategic plan. By 2040, Lake County aims to procure 100% renewable energy while reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% or more.

”At Lake County, we are always looking to make a positive impact on our communities and the environment. Solar energy is clean, safe and affordable,” said Jessica Vealitzek, chair of the Planning, Building, Zoning and Environment Committee and Lake County Board member for District 10. “This is one of many steps we are taking and will continue to take to be a more sustainable government.”

While the new solar array will power a Lake County-operated facility, there are opportunities for residents and businesses to explore solar options for their properties. Lake County participates in the Solar Switch program that organizes group purchasing of residential solar panels to potentially help homeowners receive a discounted price for a solar panel installation.

The Lake County C-PACE Program can provide commercial property owners up to 100% financing for solar system improvements in existing buildings and new construction.

Learn more about Lake County’s sustainability initiatives at lakecountyil.gov/sustainability.