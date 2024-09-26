Festival to celebrate Hispanic Heritage

ROUND LAKE – The Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting a free, family-friendly festival designed to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Festival de Cultura, Comida y Vida takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Nippersink Forest Preserve in Round Lake.

There will be live performances and music during the event. Cultural showcases will highlight the rich diversity of Latino heritage, offering an opportunity for the community to connect with and celebrate the vibrant culture.

Dancers from Ballet Folklorico Tayahua will showcase traditional dances. The music lineup features Grupo Love Secreto, Mariachi Estrellas de Chicago and Los Duenos.

The event also will feature food for purchase from local vendors serving authentic dishes.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic and enjoy a day outdoors. Educators from the Forest Preserves will offer bilingual education programs for adults and children.

Local organizations will be on-site, providing resources and information to support the Latino community in Lake County. Among the organizations will be A Safe Place, Illinois Extension Mater Gardeners and Hispanic American Community Education Services.

“We’re beyond thrilled about the tremendous positive impact this event will have on the community,” event operations manager Stephanie Bosack said in a news release. “It’s not just about bringing people together, it’s about building lasting connections, fostering a sense of belonging and making a difference in people’s lives.”