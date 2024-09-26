Deer Park Town Center welcomes fall with family-friendly events

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center announced it is celebrating the fall season with a fun-filled lineup of family-friendly events, including the return of the Fall Bash, and new fall elements including the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour.

“We’re excited to kick off the fall season at Deer Park Town Center with events and activities that bring our community together,” said Angelika Fejklowicz, marketing manager for Deer Park Town Center. “Our priority is creating a safe and inviting space where families can come together to enjoy everything the season has to offer. Whether it’s attending our unique fall activities or exploring great shopping and dining options, we’re the go-to destination for making lasting memories.”

This year’s fall programming lineup includes:

Food Truck Series - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Calling all foodies. The Food Truck Series is presented by Motor Werks & Wash Werks. Enjoy the final food truck series event of the season with a live DJ, pet-friendly walking and the center’s beautiful outdoor space. Food trucks will be located on the road in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Visit the center’s website to check out the food truck lineup (subject to change without notice).

“Walk with Me” with SOUL Harbour Ranch Therapy Animals - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13: Come walk and visit miniature horses and dogs in partnership with the SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program. Enjoy a 20- to 30-minute walk around the shopping center followed by a 30-minute visit with registered animals to capture photos. Meet the SOUL Harbour Ranch animal therapy teams on the sidewalk across from Pottery Barn as a starting point. Registration is required via Eventbrite.

Fall Bash - noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 19: There will be several giant Halloween pumpkins located throughout the shopping center, weighing up to 500 pounds each and carved by local artist Steve Dahlke, who will begin to carve pumpkins on-site at the center Oct. 16 and finish carving at the event, weather permitting. Guests will enjoy a DJ dance party, magic shows, balloon art, costumed characters and entertainers throughout the day. A seasonal craft station will be available for kids, along with a mini pumpkin decorating station. All crafts are available to the public while supplies last. A fall-themed photo op will be set up in the gazebo with corn stalks, hay bales and pumpkins for guests to snap photos and preserve their seasonal memories. Admission and parking is free. The event will be located from the traffic circle to Pottery Barn.