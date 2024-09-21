Wisconsin man indicted on charges of sex abuse, child sex abuse images

FOX LAKE -- The Fox Lake Police Department has obtained an 18-count indictment in connection with child sexual abuse images and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Arthur L. Jenkins, 78, of Bristol, Wisconsin.

The incident occurred between October 2001 to June 2002.

About 4 p.m. Jan. 21, 2024, the Fox Lake Police Department was notified that a resident was cleaning Jenkin’s home in Bristol and discovered various media containing child sexual abuse images, according to a news release.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the images were produced while Jenkins resided in Fox Lake, in the 200 block of Orchard Place, during 2001 and 2002. The Fox Lake Police Department has identified and spoken with the sole victim, according to the release.

The Fox Lake Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Jenkins at his residence in Bristol. He was subsequently arrested by Kenosha County deputies at 12:30 p.m. Jan 29 in connection with possession of child pornography.

The evidence was presented to the Grand jury by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office on Sept. 11.

The Grand Jury issued an indictment for 10 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim Under 13, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Jenkins was in custody at the Kenosha County Jail. Lake County is working through the extradition process to bring Jenkins in front of the Lake County courts for the indicted offenses.