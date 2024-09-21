Gurnee man charged after high-speed chase, confrontation with police

Austin M. Williams, 47, of the 5100 block of Red Pine Avenue, Gurnee (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GURNEE-- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gurnee man Sept. 19 after driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit and fleeing.

About 10:15 p.m. Sept. 19, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Route 41 and Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth. The deputy observed a Ford pickup truck traveling south at a very high speed. The deputy clocked the Ford at 104 mph in a 50-mph zone, according to a news release.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as Austin M. Williams, 47, of the 5100 block of Red Pine Avenue, Gurnee. While speaking to Williams, the deputy informed him that he needed to exit his vehicle. Instead of complying, Williams sped off, police said.

The deputy lost sight of Williams’ Ford as he fled west on Stearns School Road in Gurnee.

At about 11:10 p.m., Gurnee officers located the Ford Williams had been driving, unoccupied, in the area of Red Pine Avenue and Alpine Court in Gurnee. Sheriff’s deputies responded and requested a tow truck for the Ford.

When the tow truck arrived, a juvenile approached on foot. The juvenile walked toward the Ford and demanded to drive it away from the scene, claiming that it was his and not involved in any previous incident, according to the release. Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly told the juvenile he needed to leave and go home; however, the juvenile refused. Sheriff’s deputies then placed the juvenile into custody.

Shortly after the juvenile was placed into custody, Williams approached the scene on foot. Williams appeared very agitated and demanded the juvenile’s release, police said. He walked toward the scene with his fists clenched and was told by sheriff’s deputies to stop.

When Williams refused to follow their directions, a sheriff’s deputy grabbed hold of his arm. Williams aggressively pulled his arm away from the deputy and continued moving toward the scene, according to the release. Sheriff’s deputies deployed an electronic control device (Taser) to subdue Williams and took him into custody.

Williams was transported to the Lake County Jail and charged with the following misdemeanors: resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, aggravated speeding, speeding in a construction zone, and fleeing and eluding.

Williams was processed at the jail and released. He is due in court on Nov. 6.