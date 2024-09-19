Six Flags Great America unmasks new haunts and fan-favorite fall events

Six Flags Great America is set to celebrate an electrifying lineup for the fall season, including an impressive addition of terrifying horror franchises during the park’s highly anticipated annual event. (Photo provided by Six Flags Great America)

GURNEE – Six Flags Great America is set to celebrate an electrifying lineup for the fall season, including terrifying horror franchises during the park’s highly anticipated annual event.

Fright Fest is back for its 33rd season at Six Flags Great America with five haunted houses and nine scare zones.

Thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding excitement and terror that only Fright Fest can deliver. Chicago’s most terrifying Halloween event offers an unmatched combination of thrilling rides and chilling haunted houses at night.

This season, the park debuts three all new haunted house experiences:

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022): Guests are “cast” as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town, but their arrival leads to a stunning and deadly secret being revealed.

Stranger Things: Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze.

The Saw franchise: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Saw” with an all-new experience honoring the franchise’s legacy of terror by plunging guests into the depths of Jigsaw’s twisted mind. Guests will endure torturous trials and come face to face with some of John Kramer’s most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

Fright Fest runs weekends and select nights through Nov. 3.

Kids Boo Fest

Don’t worry, little ghouls and goblins. On Saturdays and Sundays, families can attend Kids Boo Fest for spooktacular activities that run until 5 p.m. Kids Boo Fest runs weekends through Nov. 3.

Kids Boo Fest activities:

BOO-Yeah! Parade: Tractor Terry is back with his friends as they celebrate the fall season with an autumnal parade and dance party.

Candy Corn Lane: It’s next-level trick-or-treat. Kids can gather sweet treats strolling down a fun-filled Candy Corn Lane. Surrounded by pumpkins, hay bales and fan-favorite characters, families can immerse themselves in the festive spirit with the park’s unique seasonal touches.

Skeleton Squad: Four skeletons are preparing their group for the annual scare contest and realize they could use help from some other friends.

Not-So-Scary Story Time: Wholesome characters from around the park read festive stories of the season.

Oktoberfest Food Festival

As leaves turn shades of red and gold, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than the Oktoberfest Food Festival. After all the thrills on roller coasters, guests surely will build up an appetite that can be satisfied by craft and seasonal brews paired with a delicious menu of German-inspired dishes. The festive event will take place at the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio. Oktoberfest Food Festival runs select days through Nov. 3.

For more information, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.